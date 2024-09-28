Prince Harry releases powerful statement as he heads to UK

Prince Harry will travel to Lesotho for a gathering of business leaders, philanthropists and local stakeholders, aimed at driving forward the work of his youth-focused charity Sentebale in October.



Founding Patrons Prince Harry, and HRH Prince Seeiso re-convene in Lesotho with local Sentebale leaders to showcase programs to philanthropists and corporate foundations.

Stakeholders will address specific regional challenges faced by the next generation, set against the broader global context of a rapidly evolving digital workforce and related economic opportunities.

Following this announcement, Prince Harry said, “Through its work in Lesotho and Botswana, Sentebale has developed a profound understanding of local youth – their passions, their concerns, and their extraordinary creativity.

“These young adults are eager and capable of driving meaningful change, yet significant barriers still stand in their way. As we head towards our 20th anniversary, our ambition has grown, giving us the confidence to bring our skills and experience in designing solutions with young people, and to leveraging our convening power to engage with leading regional players and global funders so we can add Sentebale’s voice to addressing the challenges faced by the next generation in Southern Africa.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father will reportedly be heading to Lesotho and South Africa without his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry’s statement comes two days before his return to UK for WellChild charity event on September 30.