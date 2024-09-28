 
Geo News

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault appeared dramatic while sharing lively moments at Paris football game

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game
Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game 

Salma Hayek kept an animated display as she joined her husband François-Henri Pinault at the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

The actress couldn't control her emotions during the dramatic game of football as she threw her arms up in the air and covered her eyes as the scenes unfolded.

At one point, the From Dusk Till Dawn star gasped in shock and leaned back in her chair, enthralled by the action on the pitch, which ended with PSG defeating Rennes 3-1.

According to Daily Mail, Salma donned a red knitted jumper teamed with trousers and a long black trench coat, completing her look with a Gucci belt to cinch in her waist.

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game

Moreover, she went for a bold red lip to add a pop of color while she wore her long brown locks styled in loose curls and accessorized with an array of gold and silver rings.

Additionally, Salma's husband, François-Henri, who is the CEO of Kering, looked dapper for the game in a black turtleneck jumper and waistcoat.

As per the outlet, the couple looked as loved-up as ever, with François-Henri also unable to look away from the pitch.

Furthermore, Salma recently celebrated her 58th birthday by sharing a stunning collection of swimsuit photos. 

Holly Willoughby stays nonchalant about Phillip Schofield's 'swipe'
Holly Willoughby stays nonchalant about Phillip Schofield's 'swipe'
Eva Mendes reveals Ryan Gosling's nickname that shows his 'Cuban' side
Eva Mendes reveals Ryan Gosling's nickname that shows his 'Cuban' side
King Charles celebrates major milestone ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit video
King Charles celebrates major milestone ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit
'Baby Reindeer' takes big blow after judge ruling
'Baby Reindeer' takes big blow after judge ruling
Oasis announces major career move
Oasis announces major career move
Julianne Hough reacts to Anna Delvey's 'silly' comment post DWTS elimination
Julianne Hough reacts to Anna Delvey's 'silly' comment post DWTS elimination
Lady Gaga recalls bond with late Tony Bennet while working on 'Joker 2'
Lady Gaga recalls bond with late Tony Bennet while working on 'Joker 2'
Prince Harry makes big announcement ahead of UK return
Prince Harry makes big announcement ahead of UK return