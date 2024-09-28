Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game

Salma Hayek kept an animated display as she joined her husband François-Henri Pinault at the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

The actress couldn't control her emotions during the dramatic game of football as she threw her arms up in the air and covered her eyes as the scenes unfolded.

At one point, the From Dusk Till Dawn star gasped in shock and leaned back in her chair, enthralled by the action on the pitch, which ended with PSG defeating Rennes 3-1.

According to Daily Mail, Salma donned a red knitted jumper teamed with trousers and a long black trench coat, completing her look with a Gucci belt to cinch in her waist.

Moreover, she went for a bold red lip to add a pop of color while she wore her long brown locks styled in loose curls and accessorized with an array of gold and silver rings.

Additionally, Salma's husband, François-Henri, who is the CEO of Kering, looked dapper for the game in a black turtleneck jumper and waistcoat.

As per the outlet, the couple looked as loved-up as ever, with François-Henri also unable to look away from the pitch.

Furthermore, Salma recently celebrated her 58th birthday by sharing a stunning collection of swimsuit photos.