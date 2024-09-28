Eva Mendes reveals Ryan Gosling's nickname that shows his 'Cuban' side

In a recent interview with Vogue Mexico, Eva Mendes shared that her spouse, Ryan Gosling, is sweetly referred to as “Papi” by the couple’s daughters Esmeralda and Amanda.

She continued to explain that this is one of the ways the 43-year-old has embraced her heritage, and she even joked that he is at times, even more Cuban than her.

"You know what… Sometimes I tell him that he is more Cuban than me. He has a Cuban inside that I can’t explain. The girls call him Papi, not Dad. In his essence, he has assimilated the Cubanness so strongly that I have", the 50-year stated.

More with regard to the couple’s parenting, the Ghost Rider star explained, "I am the typical Cuban mother, who does not understand that thing about ‘sleepovers’". My thing with my daughters is: ‘you don’t stay overnight at that house because I don’t know them well. And you know who else is like that? The Cuban Ryan!"

Alongside some wholesome facts about her family life, Mendes also opened up about her honest feelings when it comes to acting, with her saying, "The truth is, I have never felt comfortable in front of the cameras acting, except when I acted alongside Ryan."

She went on to label her husband as "the best actor to share a movie with."