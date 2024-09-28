Harry Potter park honours 'greatest Professor Hogwarts' Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith was honoured the traditional Hogwarts way!

As the famous Harry Potter star, known for portraying the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall, passed away on September 27, at the age of 89, fans at the Harry Potter theme park gathered to pay tribute the late actress.

Fans who found out about the distressing news during their time at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter paused for a moment and held wands up to the sky to honour the actress.

In a social media post, now going viral, the clip showcasing the heart-warming tribute was captioned, "Wands up… RIP Dame Maggie Smith. There’s no McGonagall without you. Rest in peace. You were the greatest Professor Hogwarts ever had.”

The user continued, “Thank you for bringing to life so many of our favorite characters growing up. From Mrs. Medlock in The Secret Garden, Thetis in Clash of The Totans, Granny Wendy in Hook, Mother Superior in Sister Act, our Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey, & of course McGonagall.”

"It was exactly a year ago today that Michael Gambon, aka Professor Dumbledore, passed away as well. It’s v strange feeling so upset over someone you haven’t met IRL. A Harry Potter movie marathon will now invoke so many more emotions… especially the 'I’ve Always Wanted To Use That Spell!' Thank you @universalorlando for allowing those in the park tonight to stand together & honor her in front of Hogwarts,” the fan further penned, as they signed off.