Jennifer Lopez 'tests' Matt Damon loyalty to Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for life. But it is said that the latter’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, is working to get him on her side.



However, sources told In Touch that her alleged efforts went in vain because "Matt’s loyalty to Ben is unshakable."

Insiders explained to the outlet about J.Lo's attempts to get The Martian star on her side, saying, “It’s important to her to stay in good graces with Ben’s friends, even after the breakup.”

“But Matt has never been close with J. Lo and is firmly on Team Affleck, no matter how hard she tries to get on his good side!”

It was reportedly not the first time The Mother actress tried to talk about her split with Matt.

Earlier at their Unstoppable movie afterparty, the pair were seen having an absorbing conversation, reports say.

But, insiders told Daily Mail the Oscar winner refused to discuss the topic about his friend.

His reason for doing this was simple, they said. “It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral.”