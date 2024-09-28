 
Geo News

Sophie Turner ties 'Game of Thrones' return to one condition

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Sophie Turner ties 'Game of Thrones' return to one condition

Known as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner expresses excitement at the prospect of returning to the hit show, but only with one condition.

During an interview with Variety, she said, “Maybe. I mean, it would have to be the exact same cast and the exact same crew otherwise I wouldn’t go back.”

"And that would just be Season 9, and I don’t think we’re going to do a Season 9, but, I mean, I loved playing Sansa, and I do wonder often what would she be doing now," she added.

“Where would she be five years later, what would she be doing? Would she still be queen in the North? Would she be a good ruler? Would there be some other kind of terrible war that’s happened? I’d love to see it,” the mother-of-two continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, the X-Men star said she was emotionally connected to the role of her upcoming series Joan.

“Joan” was coming to an end around that time, and so I’d shot all of my scenes with Mia by that point," she referred to the time of her divorce with Joe Jonas. 

"But, I mean, I was a new mother to my second child when I started shooting and so there was already kind of that fighting-for-my-kids in me. And yeah, it did feel like an interesting time with that subject matter." 

"It still was at the forefront of my mind. I mean, you do anything for your children, you would die for your children, and so I totally understood Joan – totally understood," Sophie concluded.

