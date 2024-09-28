 
Travis Kelce to write lyrics for Taylor Swift songs: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly making new music with boyfriend, Travis Kelce

September 28, 2024

Taylor Swift is reportedly considering a music collaboration with boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the Eras Tour hitmaker is now working on new songs with Travis Kelce, who has already made his way into the Hollywood.

The source began, “Sports has always been such a huge focus for Travis that he hasn’t had the time to develop all his other talents.”

Nonetheless, the insider mentioned, “But it’s obvious to Taylor that he’s gifted musically and has a natural ear, and she wants to be the one to help bring that out of him.”

“Taylor doesn’t put limits on herself artistically, and she doesn’t see why Travis should be put in a box,” they added.

As per this insider, the Lover crooner “wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he’s all for it.”

They even claimed that the footballer has “already started writing lyrics” and the couple is “getting in studio time for fun.”

“Fans should expect him to be included in her next album one way or another. The sky’s the limit for these two,” they concluded.

