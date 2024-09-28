Photo: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host 2025 'Academy Awards:' Report

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reportedly hosting this year’s Academy Awards.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, the Deadpool & Wolverine duo have been approached to “lend their star power” and host the 2025 Oscars.

The source noted, “They haven’t said no yet.”

Nonetheless, they pointed out that the actors will charge a heft amount for this gig unlike regular show hosts.

“But unlike Jimmy Kimmel, who personally took only a nominal, scale fee for hosting the show, Hugh and Ryan are major movie stars and will need to be paid for lending their star power to the show,” the insider revealed.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider also shared, “What’s tantalizing to team Ryan is turning the Oscars into a multi-media advertising bonanza the same way he has done with the Deadpool franchise.”

For those unversed, the duo has also set their eyes to top the Oscars’ wish list with their movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, which has marked many box-office victories.