Photo: Truth behind Kelly Clarkson's early days in Hollywood revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s early days in Hollywood reportedly were not as good as her present.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that people used to laugh at the singing sensation when she was a newbie in the music industry.

“Even actors sneered at Kelly and other American Idol winners,” the source began.

They went on to add, “Because Idol was drawing a bigger audience than their scripted TV shows, and they held it against her.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that people seldom took Kelly seriously because “they saw Kelly as a pre-manufactured star who didn’t pay her dues!”

However, the insider shared with the outlet that Kelly’s days have taken a turn now, and “Kelly is above naming names, but when producers mention a star who wants to be on her show and she remembers they wouldn’t give her the time of day when she was starting out, she just says, ‘Nah!’”

This comes after the songstress revealed in a recent confessional how badly people used to treat her.

“People were like really mean to us because we were from a talent show. Like everyone was so rude to us, like on the red carpet, at the show. It was so bad. It was a horrible experience!” Kelly shared.

Before signing off from the chat, the source joked, “It’s funny what money does!”