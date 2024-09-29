Andrew Garfield shares unfulfilled career wish

In his illustrious career, Andrew Garfield worked with many A-listers, but there was one actor he wanted to work with: Ryan Gosling.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Amazing Spider-Man star said, “I would love to work with. I did a screen test with Ryan 20 years ago and ever since then, I wanted to do something with him. He’s very inspiring to me.”

Apart from the Barbie star, Andrew said he also wanted to work with other A-list stars such as Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Timothee Chalamet, Eddie Redmayne and Cillian Murphy.

In another instance, Andrew recalled his initial thoughts when he first saw the We Live in Times script: “When I read [the script], I was in deep contemplation of the meaning of life. As always, but maybe more pronounced in that moment. I was thinking about life, death, love, meaning, time… standing at the age of 39 and 40, kind of a mid-life crisis, looking forward, looking backward, looking exactly where I am, and thinking, ‘What now?'”

He continued: “This script arrived, and it was as if I had written it from that place,” he elaborated, recalling that he had to ask himself, ‘How did I write this so well? I’m not a writer.'”