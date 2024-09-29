Donna Kelce hints Taylor Swift is helping Travis improve in the kitchen

 
September 29, 2024

Donna Kelce has shared some playful insights about her son, Travis Kelce.

Speaking on the Extra TV, Donna joked about the NFL star's cooking and cleaning skills.

She said, "He can’t clean. He can’t cook."

However, she added that he is "getting a little better," hinting that his girlfriend Taylor Swift, might be helping him improve.

"I think he’s getting some help," Donna playfully remarked.

Notably, these comments comes after recent YouTube video showing Travis and Taylor enjoying a fun moment in the kitchen.

In the video, Travis was seen kissing the You Belong With Me hitmaker, as she cooked in the kitchen.

Travis was asked about the heartwarming video during a Chiefs press conference in June.

He kept details under the wraps, saying, "I respect that question but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal."

However, Travis added that Taylor "makes a great pop-tart and cinnamon roll."

