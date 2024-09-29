Niecy Nash-Betts pokes fun at Travis Kelce turning greedy on 'Grotesquerie' set

Niecy Nash-Betts is spilling the beans on some interesting facts about Travis Kelce.



The Emmy-winning actress, 54, told ETalk in an interview posted on Friday, via TikTok that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was “greedy” when munching on food at the set of their new FX series, Grotesquerie.



“[We would eat] anything and everything. Travis is greedy,” she joked about his eating habits. “I’m talking from burgers to pasta. Only one of us ever ate a salad and that was me.”

His eating habits are not the only thing she took notice of during the shooting of Grotesquerie, that marks Kelce's acting debut.

Nash-Betts recently raved about working with Kelce and called him a “dream.”

“He is so charming but comes to work prepared,” she told People earlier this week.

She continued, “He’s open to learn. And I think his fans are going to be pleasantly surprised.”

It’s unclear how Kelce’s character is involved in the plot, but it is known that he appears in Ryan Murphy’s drama series only on a limited basis.

Kelce previously made his hosting debut at Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and made a cameo appearance during the season 49 premiere along with his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.