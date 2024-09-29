 
Saoirse Ronan reveals producer debut with 'The Outrun' made her 'calmer'

Saoirse Ronan made her debut as a producer on the movie 'The Outrun' along with starring in it

September 29, 2024

Saoirse Ronan just got candid about how starring as well as debut producing the new drama The Outrun, has polished her personality.

In a conversation with RTE Entertainment, she stated how she feels "calmer about just trusting the process,” after wrapping up the shooting for the film.

Additionally, Ronan has also been tipped for another Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the recovering alcoholic, Rona, in the acclaimed adaptation of Amy Liptrot's bestselling memoir.

"I think, for me, letting go of what I think the process of making a film should be was really important,” she told the outlet.

She continued, "Nora [Fingscheidt], our director, comes from a documentary filmmaking background, and so she had a very particular way of working where it was very much like piece by piece and letting the project evolve as we moved forward with it and as more people joined the creative team.”

"And I think because I'd never produced anything before, and I hadn't been involved when nobody knows what's going on and nobody knows what it's going to be yet, initially that sort of scared me,” the Little Women star added.

"Now I feel like after working with her and then working with Steve McQueen soon afterwards [on the film Blitz], who kind of works in a similar way, actually it made me feel calmer about just trusting the process and knowing that it's ok not to know everything straight away. And that the movie will evolve even in the edit from what it was when we shot it,” she concluded.

