Prince Harry creating a ‘terrible' novel

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry for creating a very terrible novel.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she accused the two royals of creating issue after issue while fighting against the ‘avalanche of bad press’.

“Just a few issues ago in Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex was smoothing down the pleats on her kilt of no-guilt and telling everyone that she was opening 'a chapter of joy' in her life and that everything was hunky in her dory.”

“But now – yet again – the Sussexes are back at square one; expending time, energy, favours and friends in defending themselves against the indefensible.”

“We have been here before, we are back here again; swimming against this avalanche of bad press, slaloming though the -snowdrifts of snark.”

“It makes me think, was this westward flight by the Sussexes – this bridge-burning journey into what they presumed would be a better, kinder world, patrolled by powerful friends such as Oprah and billionaire Tyler Perry simply fuelled by a lust for praise and admiration that they felt was their due?”

Still, regardless of any of that, Ms Moir feels its evident that “no longer can Meghan and Harry present themselves to the world as “a couple under siege, a pair of self-righteous smirkers who felt themselves to be the victims of racism and bullying.”

“Duchess Difficult and the Enabling Prince? It sounds like a -terrible Harry Potter novel, only now there is no magic spell to make this fresh stink vanish into the Californian air.”