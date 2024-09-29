Paris Hilton recalls how Sia 'encouraged' working on album 'Infinite Icon'

Paris Hilton just revealed it was Sia who inspired her to get back into music!

The 43-year-old DJ has released her latest album, Infinite Icon, after a 18-year-long hiatus, which marks the follow-up of her 2006 debut LP, Paris.

In this month, Hilton admitted that she was hesitant to work on new music as she was “so busy” that the Chandelier crooner had to convince the American media personality to work on Infinite Icon, a record that Sia executive produced.

Hilton spoke with HELLO! magazine and stated, “I was so busy with everything else, but Sia encouraged me to think about doing another album.”

“I really wasn’t sure I could, but she was like, ‘What if I write it with you as executive producer?’ How can you say no to that?” the Simple Life star added.

The Stars Are Blind crooner continued, “She immediately started sending me tons of songs. She just got my vibe right away. I loved working with her.”

Additionally, Hilton was also glad that she did not have to leave her one-year-old son, Phoenix and 10-month-old daughter, London, behind to record music in a studio.

“The best thing is that I have a recording studio at my house,” she said, adding, “So, I got to have Phoenix with me when I recorded this album. He loves it.”