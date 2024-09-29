Metallica marks another milestone as one of the 'greatest heavy metal bands'

Metallica has once again claimed its spot at the top!

As Forbes announced "The 38 Greatest Heavy Metal Bands," the listing includes names of famous bands such as Carcass, Anthrax, Megadeth, Deftones, Black Sabbath and more.

However, the ranking of Metallica on the number one spot would not come as a surprise to anyone, especially metalheads from across the globe.

“If there’s one band that’s had both an astronomically massive impact on metal and heavy music, and is also the single biggest band in the heavy metal genre, it’s Metallica,” Forbes announced.

They further wrote, “Following the ‘80s, Metallica’s career took off to unprecedented new heights with the release of 1991’s Metallica, otherwise known as the “The Black Album.” Not only did this album propel Metallica into becoming the biggest metal band on the face of the earth, but it reinforced the argument that Metallica were unequivocally the greatest metal band of all time.”

Explaining the criteria of not just Metallica making it to the top but of all the 38 bands enlisted, rank-wise, the publication stated, "This list of iconic metal bands was created with the entire history of the heavy metal genre in mind, which began when Black Sabbath released their debut studio album in 1970.”

“While it’s impossible to include all metal sub-genres in this type of list, the sub-genres that are most prominent and influential across metal today were considered with priority,” the further noted.