Julianne Hough sends love to dogs Lexi, Harley on fifth death anniversary

Julianne Hough is missing her two dogs Lexi and Harley on their fifth death anniversary



The Dancing with the Stars host, 36, recently shared an intimate look at the funeral she held for them and recalled some happier times they spent together.

Hough began her Instagram post with pictures from the day she bid farewell to the two dogs.

“September 28th, 2019,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I love you Lexi and Harley. Hard to believe it’s been 5 years without you in this 3D world.”

In the first picture, the Safe Haven star could be seen lying next to Lexi and Harley’s bodies, wrapped up in blankets. The spot was decorated with white roses and lavender and their collars were also on display.



The dancer and actress also shared a family snapshot seemingly taken the day of the funeral, which included her brother Derek Hough, parents Marianne and Bruce Hough, and her ex-husband Brooks Laich.

Hough also included throwback photos from her worldwide tours with the two pups, as well as some at-home moments snuggling with the animals. The post also featured a video of the first time the dogs rode in a small toy convertible and shots of them making funny faces at the camera.

As per her earlier interviews, Hough was at a bachelorette party when she found out her dogs had been killed by a pack of coyotes and immediately jumped on a plane back to Los Angeles.

“When I got [back], they had cleaned [the dogs] up, and they made an altar, and I was able to be with them and their bodies at least for like a day and a half before I went and cremated them," she said in August 27 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

Hough said she had sprayed lavender on the dogs ahead of the funeral, and while on the way to cremate them, she had a moment in the car when she felt connected with Lexi and Harley again.

Over the summer, the America's Got Talent judge revealed that she became a dog mom again, welcoming a new pup named Sunny.