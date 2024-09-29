Betty A. Bridges' son reveals last words to late ‘ER' star

Todd Bridges dedicated a moment from his recent interview to his late mother Betty A. Bridges.



The Diff’rent Strokes actor, 59, sat down with People where he talked about his mother who died at age 83 on August 27.

“Before she passed away, she was awake a little bit, and I kissed her on the forehead, and I said, ‘Look, if you want to go see your mom and your grandmother and your brothers, you can go ahead, Mom. Go. We're going to be okay,’ ” he quoted to the outlet as he recalled his last words to his mother.

“About a couple hours later, she was gone,” the Everybody Still Hates Chris actor added, before going on to reveal the most important things he learned from Betty—which he said was his faith.

The actor also revealed that besides Betty’s role in Good Times, ER, and 2 Broke Girls, she also contributed to the black community.

“What's interesting is, the reason why so many Black kids ended up in this business was because of my parents," he explained.

The late actress died while under hospice care at Todd’s house.