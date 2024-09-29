Watch Jelly Roll serenade 'SNL' audience with song from next album

Jelly Roll made his Saturday Night Live debut on September 28 with the season 50 premiere episode.



Jelly Roll served as the musical guest on the latest episode of SNL alongside first time host Jean Smart.

He was introduced by Smart and her Hacks co-star Hannah Einbender, who was doing a cameo in the episode. The duo announced his song Liar from his upcoming album Beautifully Broken.

The singer performed the song with an impressive set up of his band lined up on either of him. He looked dapper in an embellished denim jacket and black pants.

Jelly Roll also performed another song titled Winning Streak, which is also from his upcoming LP. This time he opted for a black jacket, shirt, and pants.

Ahead of his SNL debut, he took to Instagram to share his excitement, writing, "The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have. Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good."

Jelly Roll’s SNL debut came after he had "the coolest experience" at the Emmy awards 2024 and said he’d like to take up acting roles in TV shows so he can attend the awards in future.