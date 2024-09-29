'Outlander' announces major update about last season: 'It's wrap'

Outlander has come a long way after seven seasons, 11 years, and 101 episodes, as the production announced a wrap of season eight filming.



Taking to Instagram, Sam Heughan, who played Jamie Fraser, posted a photo from the last season set, bidding farewell to their fans.

“What a journey,” he began. “So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends. So many people to thank.”

He continued, “Especially JAMMF himself [referencing his character], herself @diana_gabaldon , @starz@sptv , my brilliant partner in crime @caitrionabalfe , cast, crew, the fans and to Scotland!!” In concluding, he added, “Dinnae fash Sassenachs, plenty more to look forward to….”



Apart from him, the series account on social media shared a post saying, “It’s a wrap!” the post reads. “Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander.”

It continued, "Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication."

The post comes as Outlander season seven, part two, is set to premiere on Nov. 22.