Jean Smart reveals why she put off 'SNL' debut until now

Jean Smart has made her Saturday Night Live debut with a hilarious monologue, revealing why it took her decades to finally host the show.



Jean, a six-time Primetime Emmy Awards-winner, said: “It really is incredible to be here. I haven’t gotten all dressed up and had hundreds of people clap for me in … days, honestly,” she joked, referring to the Emmys on September 15.

“I remember watching the very first episode of SNL and thinking, ‘Someday, I’m gonna host that show.’ And this is the first Saturday that worked with my schedule,” she quipped.

She was then given a piano, which she played and sang, “I happen to like New York / I happen to like this town,” adding, “I like the sound and the sight and even the stink of it,” especially in the autumn, when “all the garbage on the street is finally changing colors, beautiful, beautiful.”

She went on to poke fun at New York City’s disgraced mayor, saying, “I saw Mayor Adams in the news! I didn’t read it, I’m sure it’s for something good!”

Concluding her monologue, Smart took aim at SNL itself, saying, “I thought SNL stood for ‘Saturday Night Laughs,’ and then I watched the show and thought, ‘Well, that can’t be right.”

During the episode, Jean Smart’s Hacks co-star Hannah Einbender appeared for a cameo to announce musical guest Jelly Roll’s performance.