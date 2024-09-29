Prince Harry failing to manage himself amid Meghan Markle separation calls

Prince Harry has started to speak fears among people with his apprant inability to do anything in Hollywood without Meghan Markle.

An observation about this has been shared by royal commentator Angela Levin.

Her comments have been shared during an interview with GB News host Nana Akua.

Ms Levin referenced the prince’ NYC event as the main example and pointed out his “anxiety” and nerves” during that solo outing.

“I think if he was very popular, he would be very positive with the way he talks about the charities,” she began by saying.

But in comparison, “the thing that we saw that was very popular was when he was with Jimmy Fallon, taking on the haunted maze.”

“There we saw the original Harry. He was laughing, he was enjoying himself, he was as happy as can be. He's gone back to being a teenager and enjoying himself.”

However, “What's very interesting is that he was there by himself. He can't do anything without Meghan - for the first few charities he was going to, he was incredibly anxious.”

“He was fiddling with his hands and adjusting his tie, and he was really nervous,” Ms Levin noted.

Before signing off she also added, “That shows you that Meghan is controlling him so much, that he doesn't know how to manage by himself."