Meghan Markle seen as ‘the enemy of staffers' amid latest controversy

Royal expert gives their two cents on Meghan Markle’s latest controversy

September 29, 2024

Meghan Markle has been facing backlash from former employees who accuse her of being a difficult boss and creating a toxic work environment.

A senior staffer described Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as a "dictator in high heels" to The Hollywood Reporter, amid longstanding allegations of bullying two Kensington Palace assistants in 2018.

Speaking on the matter, a PR expert, Eric Schiffer, told Newsweek that the controversy would damage the Duchess despite some of her team members defending her with counter narratives.

"Meghan's challenges are immense because this now is a pattern of behaviour outside of Britain that calls into question a level of horrible incompetence in leadership,” the expert said.

"She is now seen as the enemy of staffers who are fleeing because of the devastating environment. None of which is good for Meghan when she is still recovering from the reputational damage from across the pond,” he added.

Schiffer continued: "These are current allegations. What it says is that she's either painfully deluded about her own behaviour or there's a series of people who are choosing to lie to reporters which doesn't seem to ring as true.”

"This scandalabra she's facing is not just a smoking crater on her reputation but now begins to draw into question her judgement and her ability to control herself and her behaviour."

