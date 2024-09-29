Photo: Kim Kardashian to call out Beyonce's shady treatment: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly going to demand an apology from Beyonce.

For those unversed, the singing sensation recently had a confessional with GQ Magazine during which she allegedly shaded Kim Kardashian without naming her.

The songstress asserted during the interview, “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand.”

“It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace,” she also claimed in the chat published earlier this month.

As per an insider from In Touch Weekly, Kim Kardashian “was already hot under the collar over Beyoncé and her shabby treatment.”

Reportedly, Queen Bey’s controversial comments sent Kim “over the edge” as he judged her parenting style.

“Even if Beyoncé didn’t use her name, her shady comments were clearly directed towards Kim, which has got Kim seriously pissed off, especially because it implies that she’s a bad mother,” the source remarked before concluding.