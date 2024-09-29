'Gladiator II' star teases Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal fight

Gladiator 2 is around the corner, and everyone is hyped up about a clash between Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal. Now, one of the stars is teasing more.



Speaking to IndieWire, Fred Hechinger said the fighting scene between the two leading stars is “brutal” and added, “I can tell you it’s very exciting, and I’m excited for people to see it. We’re about to start showing it a little bit more. So, a lot more is coming soon.”

Mirroring his remarks, the Last of Us star previously told Vanity Fair that he does not wish to shoot a fighting scene again with his co-star.

“He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again,” he said.

Pedro continued, “To go up against somebody that fit and that talented and that much younger….It’s brutal, man. I call him Brick Wall Paul.”

On the other hand, Paul said he wanted to aim to project an image of a warrior.

“I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan,” he told the magazine.

“I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior.”