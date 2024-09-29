'The Legend of Lara Croft' showrunner tells her success story

Tasha Huo, the showrunner of the Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which will debut on Netflix, said her journey to getting the top gig was through tweeting.



In 2018, she recalled to play Shadow of Tomb Raider fervently and regularly posted the progress on the internet.

From there, a producer, who also happened to be her friend, connected her to the executives for pitching her story for the titular character.

"I always knew that we were going to start the show at her low point and have the fun of getting to see all those layers of joy that get brought back into her to form her into the woman we grew up with in the game," Tasha told SFX magazine.

In the meantime, the series logline reads, “Following the events of the ‘Survivor ‘series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures."

"But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection," it continued.

"Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.”

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is set to air on the streamer on October 10.