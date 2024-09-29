Chappell Roan comes under fire for latest decision

Chappell Roan has disappointed fans with her latest decision

Chappell Roan has become the target of online backlash following the cancellation of her performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York and Washington DC.

Roan’s cancellation of the gig comes after she refused to endorse any side in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, highlighting the issues on both sides. The singer has also recently called out fans in a detailed post on social media, highlighting her boundaries when it comes to fans touching her or expecting autographs when she’s with on a personal outing.

However, angry fans took to commenting on her latest Instagram post, with one writing, “Katy perry performed a concert immediately after being told her husband was divorcing her and chappell *checks notes* cancels a festival appearance because of the backlash she got because SHE decided to make political tiktoks. like if you know you have big shows this weekend, why would you spend your week on social media when you KNOW it has been stressing you out. she’s been needing to leave her socials in the hands of someone else.”

“i love her but it’s really clear she’s not cut out for being famous, and that’s okay,” they added.

“so you prioritized the VMAS? Lmfao,” wrote a third.

Another fan chimed in, writing, “Can I just say people have a right to be mad when someone cancels due to unexplained reasons … people justifying cancelling a show is absurd ..I’m not a fan or a hater I’m an outsider and if I booked a festival eg for Lana del rey and she cancelled I’d be mad too. So why shit talk people for complaining!!?”





“You can’t just “mental health” your way out of accountability babe,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth fan wrote, “another cancelled show so glad we flew to New York and wasted time money and energy.”

Despite a slew of angry fans, many made their love and support for the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker very clear.

One such fan wrote, “Some of you genuinely seem too young to understand that some of the most famous musicians of all time couldn’t handle the pressure of fame, and those stars aren’t working now because they’re dead. Mental and physical health matters above all else.”

Another argued: “This is ridiculous. How many times have we seen artists who are overworked on stage? Passing out, vomiting and so on? What about Halsey who was forced to perform during her MC? I could go on forever with examples. THIS is why mental health is important & her standing her ground is important. NO ONE should go through what these artists have. It’s absolutely inhumane. Forcing someone to keep going when they cant can only lead to the worst outcomes, like addiction or worse death. Seriously get a grip of yourselves. It was a festival with a huge lineup. I get it’s disappointing but the lineup is always subject to change. Have some humanity & remember nobody owes you anything. When you’re spitting hatred online you’re part of the problem. Practice compassion instead & I promise you’ll be a happier person.”

Chappell Roan has seen meteoric success since the release of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in 2023. The album quickly rose in the charts, with the singer then performing at festivals like Coachella and Governors Ball. She also won best new artist at the MTV VMAs.