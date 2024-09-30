Photo: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon will share good news very soon: Source

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are reportedly going to announce baby news really soon.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, Brad Pitt will welcome his 7th child with Ines De Ramon shortly.

The source began. “The sooner the better.”

The insider also shared, “They’re keeping their fingers and toes crossed that they’ll have good news to share very soon.”

As per this insider, 60-year-old actor “has said IVF is an option” in case the pregnancy does not happen naturally. “

“Brad has no qualms about becoming a dad again so late in life,” they continued.

Before conclusion, the insider also added, “For one thing, his health is in great shape and he’s got just as much energy as he’s ever had. He really does feel decades younger than his age.”

This report comes after Closer Magazine reported last week that his baby plans have “given him an excuse for some extra romantic time with Ines – they’ve been taking little weekend getaways and spending a lot of time at home together."