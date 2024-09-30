Beatrice, Eugenie's Royal roles at risk due to Andrew’s feud with King Charles

Prince Andrew received key advice from royal expert amid his war with King Charles over the Royal Lodge.



According to columnist Angela Mollard, the “disgraced” Duke of York should vacate the property for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sake.

She told Sky News Australia that Andrew's departure from the 30-room estate would benefit his daughters, who have already faced backlash due to his rift with Charles.

"Yes and that he'd been to Pizza Express with his daughter and look; well, I've written a piece on the fact that on the back of this coming out today, it really is time that Prince Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge,” Mollard told the publication.

She added, "It's a 30-room house. He really...he's been offered Frogmore Cottage, which was of course where Meghan and Harry used to live, and my argument that is he has to do it on behalf of his daughters. They've already been stung by this.”

Mollard went on to add that Prince William would potentially need their support in the future when he takes over the throne from King Charles.

"If William comes to power. Let's say Charles is...becomes more sick and William comes to power prematurely while his children are still young, he is going to need his cousins, among them Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as the Tindalls, Zara Tindall, to be alongside him,” the expert said.

"We saw that at Royal Ascot earlier this year, because Kate was out of action, because the King was out of action, he pulled in his cousins and I think even though the current monarch wants a more slimmed down monarchy, William may well need to have more support in the ranks."