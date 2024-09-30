 
Queen Elizabeth intervened after Meghan Markle berated Royal gardener

Royal insider shares Meghan Markle’s bullying accusations ‘are not surprising’

September 30, 2024

A royal expert recalled an incident when the late Queen Elizabeth had to intervene after Meghan Markle misbehaved with a Royal staffer.

According to Hugo Vickers, the Duchess of Sussex’s bullying allegations are not surprising as he shared an old incident when Meghan treated the Royal gardener poorly.

In a report published by The Sunday Times, an ex-courtier alleged that ¬during their time with Meghan "there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments."

"I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***,” they added. "It was an incredibly fraught time and I'm inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She has said herself she was suicidal at times."

Sharing his two cents on the allegations, Vickers told The Sun that he "wasn't surprised” after reading the report.

"Well I'm afraid I'm not surprised by these allegations because even when she was at Windsor I remember hearing from very good sources that there was trouble,” he said.

"There was a time when she was very rude to one of the under gardeners at Windsor when they were at Frogmore Cottage,” the expert continued.

"The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn't like people being rude to staff.

"None of these other stories surprised me. She probably is not very good with staff or people that she's employing. It's just very unattractive.

"You should always be very polite to people who work for you because otherwise they're going to get very put out."

