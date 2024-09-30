Channing Tatum 'freaking out' after daughter Everly's big victory

Channing Tatum is one proud dad of his daughter Everly.

The 11-year-old daughter, Everly, recently won big at an Irish dancing competition.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Tatum, who shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, posted photos of her holding trophies.

Dressed in traditional Irish dancing attire, Everly took home two large trophies during the event.

The actor expressed his excitement in the caption, saying, "There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!!"

Friends and fans were quick to share their love in the comments section.

One wrote, "That’s gotta feel good."

Another added, "Her mom is an amazing dancer, so the apple definitely didn’t fall far from the tree!!!"

"Nothing touches our hearts deeper than our children's success. Congratulations Everly," the third comment read.

It is worth mentioning that dancing seems to run in the family, as Everly's parents met on the set of the dance movie Step Up, and Channing is well-known for his moves in Magic Mike.