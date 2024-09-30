 
Angelina Jolie's kids appear supportive amid film 'Maria' promotion

Angelina Jolie's three kids Zahara, Maddox and Pax walked down the red carpet with her amid upcoming film 'Maria' promotion

Web Desk
September 30, 2024

Angelina Jolie's kids appear supportive amid film 'Maria' promotion

Angelina Jolie appeared in New York City Film Festival accompanied by three of her kids at the premiere of her new film, Maria on Sunday.

The Tomb Raider star walked on the red carpet at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, next to daughter Zahara and sons Maddox and Pax who looked to be in good spirits following his hospitalization in July.

According to Daily Mail, the actress donned a white dress with a pleated skirt, which she paired with peep-toe black heels.

Moreover, her daughter matched her in a silk white dress while Maddox rocked a classic black suit, and Pax sported a grey one, as well as a black wrist brace.

Additionally, missing from action were her three younger kids, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

It is worth mentioning that the pair has been involved in a bitter ongoing divorce battle since their split in 2016.

Furthermore, Angelina's blonde tresses were parted on the side and cascaded down her shoulders and back.

As per the publication, she added a pop of color to her look with a striking red lipstick. The star also wore dangling diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, the doting mom held hands with Pax and had her other arm wrapped around Zahara as Pax smiled at the cameras while rocking black sunglasses.

His appearance came following the horrific e-bike accident he was involved in this past July, which landed him in the hospital.

