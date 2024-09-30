 
Chrissy Teigen treats fans with sweet Hammer Museum outing

September 30, 2024

Chrissy Teigen spent some time reading to children at the Hammer Museum on Sunday.

The model, who recently called out “mean comments” from her hater, made a special appearance at Kids Art Museum Project 2024 event to raise funds for charity.

According to Daily Mail, she modeled a grey sweater and white skirt while reading Dr. Seuss' Oh, The Places You'll Go to the young kids.

Moreover, the mother-of-four teamed her look with gold hoop earrings and knee-high boots.

It is worth mentioning that she also brought along her children, Luna, Esti, and Wren to watch while her eldest son, Miles did not attend the event.

Additionally, Chrissy flashed her new red manicure and diamond wedding ring while wearing a natural makeup look as the brunette beauty to present the picture books to the children and posed with three of her four kids, Luna, Esti and Wren.

As per the publication, later on Sunday, she took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the day at the museum and other snaps from the rest of her week.

In regards to this, she added images of herself posing at the event with her children and silly selfies of them together.

Furthermore, the wife of John Legend shared an image of herself enjoying a picnic with the kids at a park while eating sandwiches and captioned the carousel post as, “What a week!”

