Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with Brad Falchuk.

The Iron Man actress shared the joyous news with her 8.7 millions social media followers as she took to Instagram and uploaded a picture.



She captioned the post as, "6," which comes exactly six years to the day of their nuptials in The Hamptons, New York.

The 52-year-old actress posted the loved-up photo which featured the couple relaxing on a surfboard together, sharing a PDA-filled moment.

The pair met in 2010 when Gwyneth appeared on the hit television musical series Glee, which was co-created and produced by Brad.

They reconnected later in 2014 after the actress' split from her first husband and Coldplay front-man Chris Martin.

Gwyneth and Brad eventually went public with their relationship in April 2015 and later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018, which was attended by 70 family and friends.

Moreover, the couple separately have children from their first marriages. The Seven actress co-parents her daughter 20-year-old daughter Apple, and 18-year-old son Moses with the Viva La Vida singer.

While the director-producer has a 20-year-old daughter Isabella, and 17-year-old son Brody, from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, whom he parted ways from in 2013.