Prince Andrew's pal gives extremely morbid update on King Charles' health

A close pal of Prince Andrew has just made a shocking claim regarding King Charles, and its been branded extremely ‘morbid’ as a cancer update.

News of this has been shared with royal commentator Tom Skyes.

In his chat with the pal for The Daily Beast, Mr Skyes noted the friend saying, “Andrew can sit tight and run out the clock”.

For those unversed, this is in relation to Prince Andrew's eviction from the Royal Lodge which he has been fighting 'tooth and nail' against.

The pal also issued a clarification soon after and added that at the same itme, “Andrew wants his brother to live long and prosper. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy.”

Still now “it’s not exactly a state secret that Andrew is more than a decade younger than his brother, and that Charles has cancer”.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser shared some of her two cents on the matter as well, in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she said, “The problem with an information vacuum is that every time something crops up like the idea that horrid Andrew is ‘running out the clock’ on his sick brother, or that Royal Lodge could have been earmarked for a widowed Camilla, then it will inevitably only provoke alarm and some medium grade palpitations.”

“It’s time, I say. Time to end this unseemly siege and time for Andrew to get a fresh new serving of comeuppance,” she went as far as to say before signing off.