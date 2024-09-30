 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's pal gives extremely morbid update on King Charles' health

Prince Andrew’s pal has just made a statement that hints to a very morbid and scary update on King Charles’ health

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Prince Andrews pal gives extremely morbid update on King Charles health
Prince Andrew's pal gives extremely morbid update on King Charles' health

A close pal of Prince Andrew has just made a shocking claim regarding King Charles, and its been branded extremely ‘morbid’ as a cancer update.

News of this has been shared with royal commentator Tom Skyes.

In his chat with the pal for The Daily Beast, Mr Skyes noted the friend saying, “Andrew can sit tight and run out the clock”.

For those unversed, this is in relation to Prince Andrew's eviction from the Royal Lodge which he has been fighting 'tooth and nail' against.

The pal also issued a clarification soon after and added that at the same itme, “Andrew wants his brother to live long and prosper. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy.”

Still now “it’s not exactly a state secret that Andrew is more than a decade younger than his brother, and that Charles has cancer”.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser shared some of her two cents on the matter as well, in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she said, “The problem with an information vacuum is that every time something crops up like the idea that horrid Andrew is ‘running out the clock’ on his sick brother, or that Royal Lodge could have been earmarked for a widowed Camilla, then it will inevitably only provoke alarm and some medium grade palpitations.”

“It’s time, I say. Time to end this unseemly siege and time for Andrew to get a fresh new serving of comeuppance,” she went as far as to say before signing off. 

Meghan Markle spreading like ‘antibiotic resistant strep throat' against Prince Harry
Meghan Markle spreading like ‘antibiotic resistant strep throat' against Prince Harry
'Beverly Hills Cop' actor John Ashton dies aged 76
'Beverly Hills Cop' actor John Ashton dies aged 76
Elizabeth Olsen reveals US gives her nightmares and UK doesn't
Elizabeth Olsen reveals US gives her nightmares and UK doesn't
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to Kris Kristofferson
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to Kris Kristofferson
Chrissy Teigen treats fans with sweet Hammer Museum outing
Chrissy Teigen treats fans with sweet Hammer Museum outing
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Chris Martin makes shocking revelation about the future of 'Coldplay'
Chris Martin makes shocking revelation about the future of 'Coldplay'
Jon Gosselin dishes out alternative he used to discontinue using Ozempic
Jon Gosselin dishes out alternative he used to discontinue using Ozempic