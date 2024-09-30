Michael Buble takes a bold turn with the 'Spider-Man' song

Michael Bublé, the pop and crooner, recently opened up about his decision to include the Spider-Man song in his latest album, The Best of Bublé.

The 49-year-old singer was in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, and there he revealed that “I wanted to be Spider-Man. I still think I'm Spider-Man. I am a huge comic book nerd. I always thought it was cool that on stage I became my alter ego — Peter Parker was me in real life and Spider-Man was me on stage.”

Taking into account the struggle behind the inclusion of the song, he admitted that it was difficult to “convince” his producers to record the song and add it to his multiple albums, including his latest album.

Bublé also reminisced about the song’s recording in the early 2000s and mentioned that the producer did not like it. He said, “The producer hated it. He didn't get it or the cultural relevance of it. He's like, ‘Yeah, man. I thought it was kind of stupid.’”

Notably, the closing credits of 2004’s Spider-Man 2 featured the song and became one of Bublé's first singles. However, it did not work in his favor initially because, as he said, “The girl who worked for the record company, her job was to guesstimate the amount of copies I would sell in my lifetime.”

He further added, "She had guessed that I would do from 50 to 150,000 copies. And I asked her recently [why she lowballed it so much], and she said, 'Chicken, your first f**** single was "Spider-Man." What was I supposed to think?'"

Moving forward, the musician also confessed that the song was near his heart.

He highlighted that “I put 'Spider-Man' on the 'Best Of' record because my kids listened to that song 50 billion times… And there is not an Uber ride or a trip to a shopping mall that someone doesn't walk up to me and say, 'Oh my God, my kids listen to Spider-Man 62 times a day.' It was like, 'Come on, this has to go on there.’”

“It was really more important for me to share in a sentimental way the songs that were my favorites and ones that had emotional value,” Bublé concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that The Best of Bublé is not available on digital and CD and will be released on vinyl on November 22, 2024.