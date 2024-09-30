Princess Diana's pal addresses paternity rumors for Prince Harry for the very first time

Insight into the paternity rumors that surrounded Prince Harry’s birth have just come to light by a close pal of Princess Diana.

This pal in question took note of the speculations of James Hewitt being Prince Harry’s biological father, in comparison to King Charles.

Its important to note that the reason for this is because of the two’s ginger hair and genetic predisposition to freckles.

The hairdresser, Richard Dalton, spoke to Fox News Digital about this rather candidly.

The interview has come in promotion of his new memoir, It’s All About the Hair.

In it he claimed that its “not possible” and even went on to highlight the pain that came as a result of this.

“It was tough,” Dalton claimed because “Harry was already born a while before her relationship with Hewitt. And I don’t think it’s possible.”

“But no. Harry and the Spencer family have red hair. Charles, Diana’s brother, had bright red hair when he was [in] college. And I used to cut his hair then. [Diana’s sister] Sarah, has bright red hair. [Diana’s other sister] Jane was more or less the same coloring as Diana.”

He also highlighted how upset Diana would get over news like that, because “The red hair was a trait from the Spencer family.”

Per the outlet, Hewitt and Diana became close and had a “love affair” around 1986, that is about 2 years since after Prince Harry was born. It lasted about three years from 1989 to 1991 according to Dalton.

The princess even went as far as to take riding lessons during her relationship with Hewitt even though “Diana didn’t like riding horses.” However Dalton realized it was because she was a ‘young woman’ that was “longing to be truly loved.”

In his memoir he wrote, “I knew nothing about their affair and was not involved with any of the rendezvous, other than maybe unwittingly doing Diana’s hair each day. She was certainly giddy at times when she talked about him because it was all new to her; however, we need to remember the context in which this all took place.”

“Diana was starved of affection and intimacy from her husband, the man she loved. She was also an heir-making machine for Charles and was coming to terms with the betrayal within her marriage.”

“… It saddened me to see James Hewitt, by virtue of his tell-all book, clearly signal that this relationship was a conquest and not a matter of love at all. He got her at her most vulnerable and, for her, he was just the first man who rolled along – a twist of fate, time and place. If it had not been him, it would have been someone else.”

Dalton also went as far as to add “He was certainly not the love of her life at the time, Charles was – there is no question in this matter at all.”