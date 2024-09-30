Kate Hudson, Martin Short delight guests at Goldie's Love-In Gala

 
By
Web Desk
September 30, 2024

Kate Hudson was joined by Martin Short to delight the guests at Goldie Hawn’s Love-In Gala over the weekend.

Taking to the stage on Friday, September 27, to perform their own rendition of Frank Sinatra’s 1937 show tune, The Lady is a Tramp, Kate and Short appeared to hit all the right notes at the glitzy Beverly Hills event.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Only Murders in the Building star was seen introducing the performance on a red carpeted stage as Kate stands beside him.

Moreover, in this regards, Short joked, “On the way here, I came up with this song and I thought, ‘Clever, interesting,’” while he addressed the crowd and Kate smiled. “And I know don’t know if it works.”

According to US Weekly, as the band kicked into gear, the pair quickly launched into performance mode with Short introducing his musical partner to the room, “Kate Hudson, ladies and gentlemen.”

Tweaking the song’s lyrics to refer directly to Kate, Short led her through the track before the actress performed a few solo songs without him.

Additionally, Hawn’s charity event, which celebrated the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUp’s 20th anniversary, attracted a slew of stars including Hawn’s long-term partner, Kurt Russell.

As per the outlet’s reports, movie legend Short successfully turned his attention to the small screen with the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, also starring Steve Martin and Selena Gomez and currently streaming on Netflix.

