Sabrina Carpenter addresses controversy surrounding her song ‘Feather’

Sabrina Carpenter finally addressed the controversy surrounding her Feather music video, during a recent concert in New York on Saturday night.



The 25-year-old singer broke her silence and took to stage and address the recent indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams during her concert and said, “Damn, what now?”

She could be seen saying in a video posted on X (formally known as Twitter) from her concert. “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or?”, the Espresso singer told the crowd.

The controversy related to her song first escalated after the release of Carpenter’s Feather video, which featured provocative imagery set inside a church, as per Just Jared.

Part of the Please Please Please hitmaker's video was filmed in a church which stirred multiple debates online.

This led to bishop disciplining the Catholic priest who allowed the video to be filmed there and as a result, he was demoted.

The church and priest are since then under the radar as earlier this month federal authorities issued a summon for the church in association to possible business dealings with Mayor Adams‘ former chief of staff.



The investigation centers around the priest’s suspicious activities, with further scrutiny being placed on his political connections.