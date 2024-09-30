 
Kris Kristofferson's sobriety journey resurfaces

Kris Kristofferson died ‘peacefully’ at home in Maui at age of 88

September 30, 2024

Kris Kristofferson’s previous interview reflected on his journey of quitting alcohol for the sake his family.

Kristofferson, who is famous for his songs Sunday Morning Coming Down, Help Me Make It Through the Night, and Once More with Feeling, died at age of 88 on September 28, 2024.

During a previous interview with PEOPLE in 1998, Kristofferson candidly shared how he quit his drinking.

While reflecting on his relationship with Janis Joplin, the Planet of Apes star shared, "I don't know what you call a love affair, but we were real close."

"I liked her sense of humor. I was doing a lot of drinking then... And she was trying to kick [heroin]," he added.

At the time, the singer, Joplin died from a heroine overdose at 27 age in 1970, and the For the Good Times singer shared, "It tore me up."

However, he had not given up drinking and said, "When I was performing, I couldn't imagine getting up and doing it without drinking."

Meanwhile, he recalled while he was watching his own death scene in the film A Star Is Born, "I remember feeling that that could very easily be my wife and kids crying over me.

“I quit drinking over that. I didn't want to die before my daughter grew up,” the Me and Bobby McGee singer concluded.

For those unversed, after filming the musical romantic movie, the Hollywood star got sober and tied the knot with Lisa Meyers in 1983, with whom he shared five children and has three children from his ex-wives.

