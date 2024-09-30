Lottie Moss turn heads in black gown for niece's 22nd birthday celebration

Lottie Moss grabbed attention in a semi sheer black gown on Sunday, September 29, as she attended her niece Lila Moss' 22nd birthday party during Paris Fashion Week.

Lottie appeared in good spirits as she posed with the model at the Seventy-One after party which was held at Le Bristol Paris.

According to Daily Mail, Lottie wore a racy halter neck lace up front number which showed off her figure while she added inches to her frame in a pair of heels and accessorized with a long cross necklace and matching drop earrings.

Meanwhile, birthday girl Lila stunned in a sleeveless black fitted dress which boasted a daring thigh high split while she elevated her frame in a pair of short black boots and styled her long blonde tresses in a neat up do, as per the publication.

Moreover, the beauty was all smiles as she posed by her three tier red iced birthday cake before blowing out the candles.

As per the outlet, elsewhere at the party, Lila's mum and Lottie's half sister Kate Moss showed off her model physique in a semi sheer mini dress.

Furthermore, Kate, who has been teetotal for seven years, went all out for glamour, in the sheer number that was covered with black and gold polka dots as she wore her blonde locks loose and opted for a chunky gold bracelet for accessories and carried her belongings in a large black YSL handbag.

It is worth mentioning that Lila and aunt Lottie recently reunited at the British Fashion Council and Burberry London Fashion Week closing party earlier this month, as per the publication.