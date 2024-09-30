 
Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey seal the deal on George Clooney's mansion

September 30, 2024

George Clooney has closed the deal on his Los Angeles mansion after three decades of ownership.

The model and the San Francisco 49ers running back have purchased the Fryman Canyon estate for $14.5M million, TMZ reported Sunday.

The 7,000 square-foot six-bed home offers lots of privacy given its secluded nature and dense trees surrounding it.

The estate also features a pool, a tennis court, and separate guest houses, per the outlet.

Clooney, 63, initially purchased the property from Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million in 1995.

The Oscar-winning actor, who married Amal Clooney in 2014, also reportedly owns homes in Italy, Mexico, England, New York City, and France.

Culpo and McCaffrey's home search began as the love birds married in Rhode Island over the summer.

The Culpo Sisters star, 32, previously hinted at expanding their family, joking in October 2023 that she planned to “rip out [her] IUD” and “start trying immediately” after the wedding.

The former Miss Universe already owns a $3.5 million mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

