New ‘Jurassic World' film gets exciting filming update

New ‘Jurassic World’ aka ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ will be released theatrically next year

The makers of Jurassic World: Rebirth have given a major filming update related to the forthcoming movie.

The movie producer Frank Marshall shared news with his followers that the filming of the upcoming movie has been wrapped.

He took to his X (formally known as Twitter) account and wrote, “It’s a wrap”. He also tagged Jurassic World and Universal Cinemas.

The Gareth Edwards-helmed's filming began on June 13, 2024, in Thailand and got completed in three months.

The film, based on dinosaurs, will follow a team that is “racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air.”

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” an official description of the film stated.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” it said, adding, “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in the leading role.

Moreover, the other cast members include Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, David Iacono Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is seventh movie in the Jurassic Park series, is scheduled to release next year on July 2, 2025.