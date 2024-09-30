 
Keith Urban makes 'interesting' revelation about his music career

Keith Urban talks about his successful career in the music industry

|

September 30, 2024

Keith Urban has made an interesting revelation about his successful career in the music industry.

Speaking to Grammy.com, the singer, who recently released his new album High, shared that he does not measure the success of his songs based on chart positions.

"I can't even tell you how many years ago it was that I completely detached from what songs work, what songs connect, which ones don't, or how they do it,” said Keith.

The 56-year-old crooner further said, "And even more so now, the definition of success is so individual. That's a good thing — that that definition now can have infinite meanings for an artist.

"The success of the song, if it only barely cracked the top 50, and yet you meet somebody at a concert who says it completely saved them and changed their life, you would deem that song an incredible success,” the Somebody Like You hitmaker added. Those definitions are changing constantly."

For those unversed, Keith released his latest album High on September 20, 2024.

