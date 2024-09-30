Milo Ventimiglia to soon embrace fatherhood?

Milo Ventimiglia will soon embrace fatherhood as the actor is expecting his first child with his wife Jarah Mariano.



The 49-year-old actor, who married his partner last year, is set to become first-time parent as his wife took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans.

In the post on Instagram, the 39-year-old model wrote, "Baby on board". She could be seen posing in two pictures of herself, showcasing her baby bump.

The couple's baby announcement comes a week after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Jarah in a previous post wished the This Is Us actor's wedding anniversary as she wrote, "Last year I married my best friend. There aren’t enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is.”

She added, "AlI can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created. My husband Milo."

The 46-year-old actor and the former Victoria’s Secret model were first linked in 2022. They tied the knot in secret in Hawaii later in 2023.