Milo Ventimiglia to soon embrace fatherhood?

The 'Gilmore Girls' actor Milo Ventimiglia married model Jarah Mariano last year

September 30, 2024

Milo Ventimiglia will soon embrace fatherhood as the actor is expecting his first child with his wife Jarah Mariano.

The 49-year-old actor, who married his partner last year, is set to become first-time parent as his wife took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans.

In the post on Instagram, the 39-year-old model wrote, "Baby on board". She could be seen posing in two pictures of herself, showcasing her baby bump.

The couple's baby announcement comes a week after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Jarah in a previous post wished the This Is Us actor's wedding anniversary as she wrote, "Last year I married my best friend. There aren’t enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is.”

She added, "AlI can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created. My husband Milo."

The 46-year-old actor and the former Victoria’s Secret model were first linked in 2022. They tied the knot in secret in Hawaii later in 2023.

