Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt gives birth to first child at 44

Actress Joanne Froggatt is officially a mom with her firstborn.



Joanne, 44, was recently spotted pushing a pram in Berkshire last week. The first-time mom could be seen dressed casually in black trousers, a white tee, and a leather jacket.

As per reports, the British actress gave birth to her first child earlier this month as she announced her pregnancy back in June last year when she proudly displayed her baby bump at the Into Film Awards in London's Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

Joanne still has the identity of her baby's father under wraps.

Reports cite that Joanne was seen holding hands with a man named Mark last year, which sparked speculation about a new relationship.

Insiders suggested that she was "besotted with" the mystery man.

Joanne has been a regular on British TV for nearly three decades, starring in shows like The Bill, Coronation Street, and Sherwood.

The Downton Abbey actress was previously married to IT consultant James Cannon in 2012 with whom she lived in Buckinghamshire until their separation in 2020 and divorce a year later.