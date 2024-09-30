Samuel L. Jackson breaks down fears about staying alive to fulfill Marvel contract

Samuel L. Jackson breaks down his fears about staying alive to fulfill his Marvel contract

Samuel L. Jackson shares insight into his thoughts when he was first signing the contract with Marvel.

In an interview with GQ, Jackson candidly shared his thoughts about his contract for nine Marvel movies.

Jackson, who portrayed the role of Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 12 Marvel movies, told the outlet, "I knew I had a nine-picture deal.”

While recalling his first contract, he shared, "When Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] said that, 'We're gonna offer you a nine-picture deal.'"

At the time, the Unthinkable star went on to say, "How long I gotta stay alive to make nine movies?"

However, Jackson shared, "It's not the quickest process in the world, people don't do it. I didn't know they were going to make nine movies in like two and a half years."

“It's kinda crazy, like, Oh s*** I'm using up my contracts! But it worked out," the Pulp Fiction star concluded.

Lately, in an interview with Collider, he lauded his Nick Fury character in the science-fiction movie, “He’s a guy who has no superpowers, who’s in charge of people who have superpowers, and they let him be."

“I love Nick Fury, that’s something special about him. He’s a leader of men that are very different,” he added before signing off.