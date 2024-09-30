Mark Cuban reacts to Diddy arrest: 'I never met him'

Several A-listers close to Sean 'Diddy' Combs were silent after his arrest due to fear of backlash. But Mark Cuban is glad he was not near to him.



Appearing on This Past Weekend's podcast, the billionaire investor said his familiarity with the disgraced music mogul was only related to work.

Sharing what he meant by this, he said the 54-year-old approached him via email to design jerseys for his basketball team.

The Dallas Mavericks owner continued, “I'm sure glad that I didn't hang out with him," the Shark Tank alum added.

"Actually, back in 2003, he reached out to me, to the Mavs, and wanted to design a uniform for us. And I never met him — we did it all via email, and so he had some of his designers get in touch with me,” he continued.

“And they put together some — and it was a cool-looking uniform, right?" Mark continued.

"We used it for a couple years, but that was the extent of my connection to Diddy," he said.

On Sept 16, Sean was arrested after a grand jury indictment. He is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges, among others.