Prince Harry wants to be ‘prince of the people' sans Meghan Markle

Prince Harry recently took a New York City trip without Meghan Markle, and an expert believes it's a tactic to make the public love him again.



Harry was in N.Y.C. during the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week for engagements related to his patronages. He took part in the Clinton Global Initiative panel and discussed the impact of online bullying on children.

He also joined Jimmy Fallon for a tour of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host’s Tonightmares maze. Harry put on an animated display during the tour, screaming and laughing at the acts.

The Duke of Sussex is now in the U.K., where he mostly goes without Meghan due to lack of state-funded security. He’s there to attend the WellChild Awards.

The Express’ weekend royal editor Nathan Kay believes the solo trips have lent a “royal touch” to Harry’s engagements.

“The truth is, Harry still holds significant clout - something that perhaps stands in contrast when he appears alongside Meghan. His solo appearances subtly suggest that without the baggage of controversy, Harry’s presence alone is enough to command attention and admiration.”

“Prince Harry is reminding the world why they fell in love with him in the first place... The message is being reinforced: Harry, alone, is still a prince of the people,” he added, while noting that “the approach seems to be working.”

He also noted that the approach could work in favor of Meghan in the long run, even if she doesn’t like it in the present.

“I feel this strategy is to channel the global goodwill towards Harry, to gradually soften the public stance towards Meghan. I can't imagine the Duchess being very happy about it. But her taking a step back now for the greater good may prove fruitful for them in the long-run.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is set to visit South Africa next month for his charity, Sentebale. Meghan Markle will sit out the trip.