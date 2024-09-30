Sophie Turner clarifies comments about single mothers

Sophie Turner recently commented on single mothers in context of her show 'Joan'

Sophie Turner is clarifying her recent comments regarding single motherhood.

Taking to her Instagram story, Turner said that she was “widely misquoted” yesterday after her interview with Sunday Times was published.

“I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people. I applaud all single mothers doing it alone,” she wrote. She added that she was obviously speaking about the character she plays in her upcoming show.

In her interview promoting her upcoming show Joan, Turner had said, “If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it. It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter. It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

In Joan, the Game of Thrones star plays jewel thief Joan Hannington, who took to stealing diamonds to get her daughter out of foster care.

“From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition. The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces.’ [Joan] gave me a lot of strength. She also taught me how to do a good ring swap in a handbag.”

Sophie Turner shares two daughters Willa, 4and Delphine, 2, with ex-husband Joe Jonas. The duo finalized their divorce in September this year, a year after Jonas filed for divorce.